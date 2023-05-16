Manmeet of Meet Bros says he and his brother remain a strong team as they have given up their individual identity to be one!

Mona

With a number of hit tracks, numerous awards and immense fan following, the band, Meet Bros, needs no introduction. One half of the famous duo, Manmeet, came calling to Chandigarh on Monday, and despite the super-duper success they enjoy, he came across as an open, honest and humble person.

The visit was to promote their latest track, Confession-Meri Wari Ae, which was shot in Chandigarh. Manmeet says, “We make music for entertainment. But we feel we must also do something for the betterment of society. According to studies learning is way faster when it’s entertaining. Confession is one such attempt!”

So, they decided to make a song with a message. “We feel it’s time for us be more karma-conscious. Hence, we weave this interesting song in which a guy, who has cheated on his girlfriends, is now in a phase when he’s in love and his girl isn’t into him. He sings Oo joothe vaade kardi ae, Joothi kasmaan khandi ae, Me kaiyaan ke dil tode ne, Hun meri vari ae! We have given it nice beats and tune, added some good looking faces - Karishma Sharma and Rajniesh Duggal, who star in it. Hopefully, we can drive home the point!”

Manmeet shares a close bond with the city. “Chandigarh is the pride of India. I believe every CM of each state in the country must visit and take pointers on how to have a fully functional clean city. Camera- controlling traffic to planned architecture, this is a real beauty!”

Originally from Gwalior, the Meet Bros headed to Mumbai post schooling at Scindia School. “Starting in Mumbai wasn’t easy. The competition is very high.” It took them a couple of years to find their base and as in most Punjabi families the pressure to handle family business was immense. “Our mother stood the ground, even though our father was tired of hearing ‘meetings chal rahin hain’ for years,” he laughs.

Starting with acting, producing shows to finally making music, Meet Bros found success with songs like Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, High Heels and Aa To Sahi.

Not being formally trained in music proved to be a blessing in disguise, believes Manmeet, “Our songs are simple. Had we been trained, we would probably be caught in the intricacies but with easy lyrics and catchy beats we enter the hearts of the audience!”

Manmeet is honest and his confidence is not misplaced. “Back in 2015, with Roy we won all the major 10 music awards, right from IIFA to Dada Saheb Phalke. While receiving award on our behalf (we were travelling), in front of the entire industry, including Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, my father realised how successful we were. Then he started telling the folks, ‘Meet Bros mere bachche hain’,” he says.

Working with his brother has been a blessing, says Manmeet. “It’s very good to enter business with your brother as long as one sets the ground rules. We structured our life. Rule number one is that I and you is over, it’s us now. People still confuse between Manmeet and Harmeet, because it is all about meet Bros. Second rule is that no one can come between us, not even our wives. ”

From the point they had started and up till now, the music industry is whole new place. “It’s a new industry now because it’s digital. Software has sure taken over talent to some extent, but technology has also ensured that musicians get their due.”

About auto-tune turning anyone into a singer, like Meet Bros made Salman Khan sing famous Hangover for Kick, Manmeet says, “Why not? If someone can sing with technology coming to aid and bring joy! Trained singers would retain their place, others will bring fresh voices.”

While Harmeet couldn’t join him on this trip due to his health, one doesn’t feel his absence as Manmeet begins each sentence with ‘we’. Their two very big films are due in June. “One is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani- starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha. For this we have given Gujarati base music. Then there is Raaj Shaandilyaa- Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2. You will be dancing to our numbers till December,” promises Manmeet. We are waiting...