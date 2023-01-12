Manu Punjabi is all praise for Sumbul

Manu Punjabi made a name for himself when he participated in the 10th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. Since then, he has entered the show once as a challenger in Season 14 and made the viewers go gaga all over again. It’s not just about how he plays the game but also his honest opinion that sets him apart every season.
In one of the recent videos, Manu is all praise for Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He says, “I really like Sumbul. Her timing is just perfect. And the best part is she knows she was not doing well and has worked on herself. She is fighting her own battles. She is very original. Sumbul knows that she is not anyone’s first priority but she has started doing things and you can see that she is happy doing it. She looks so beautiful, and she dances really well.”
