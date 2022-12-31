B'town celebs in vacay mode

The YOLO solo

Kartik Aaryan, who had recently been to Qatar for FIFA 2022 final match to support France, has now jetted off to Paris to ring in the New Year. The actor has given back-to-back hits this year, from Bhool Bhulaiyaa to OTT release Freddy.

On his Instagram handle, Kartik shared, “Je t’aime (Paris, I love you.)”. In another picture, Kartik left a caption, ‘Yolo and Solo’ with Jason Derulo’s song, Ridin’ Solo playing in the background. He tagged the location in the post as Trocadéro (Paris Metro).

Couple getaway

Katrina Kaif has shared a post where she is seen with Vicky Kaushal vacationing in Rajasthan. Looks like the couple is on a jungle safari. Sharing the picture, Kat wrote, “So magical… I think one of my favourite places ever.” Many fans even guessed the place to be Jawai Leopard Safari Lodge in Rajasthan. Vicky also shared some pictures. He wrote, “Here’s to rising up in 2023.”

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan with children

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan are holidaying with their kids in Switzerland. The couple visits Gstaad every year ever since they got married back in 2012 except for last three years due to Covid. While sharing a picture from their getaway, Kareena wrote, “Waited three years for you…” and also put an emoticon of Switzerland flag.

The Shershaah couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra left for Dubai on December 28. Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar are also in Dubai.

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & Varun Dhawan

Neetu shared a picture on her Instagram Story in which she is seen with KJo, Kiara and others. Another set of actors – Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have shared their excitement on Instagram Stories as they jetted off for the vacation together.

Karan Johar & others

Hrithik Roshan, his kids and girlfriend Saba Azad are holidaying in France. They all posed for an adorable family photo which Hrithik recently shared on Instagram.

Home calling

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently in Chandigarh to ring in the New Year with family, shared a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram and wrote, “Mere sheher ki sardi ki dhoop. Yahan filter ki nahin sirf filter coffee ki zaroorat hai. Shukar hai shoot se chutti mili hai. Baalon mein bhi no product.”

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam too showcased her farms in Himachal Pradesh as she’s enjoying the chilly weather of the mountains. —TMS