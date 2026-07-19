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Home / Lifestyle / Many times, the turning point of your life comes after watching a film: Manas Shah

Many times, the turning point of your life comes after watching a film: Manas Shah

While many actors chase bigger budgets and larger-than-life roles, Manas Shah believes the true success of a film lies in the impact it leaves behind. The actor says he is drawn to stories that entertain while encouraging audiences to reflect on important social issues.

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TNS
Updated At : 06:10 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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For Manas Shah, who has been a part of shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yam Hain Hum, Hamari Bahu Silk, among others, the best work isn't the most glamorous. It's the kind that changes how someone thinks after they leave the theatre.

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He said, "Just doing romance, just doing action, more than all this, giving a good message. I prefer Raju Hirani sir type of a film. Laugh, cry, drama and give a message. I want to do that type of a film like 3 Idiots, best example, or Munna Bhai MBBS, which makes you laugh, makes you cry, and gives you a message."

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The impact of storytelling on real lives is something he takes seriously. He said, "Even though the entertainment industry pays less attention, your perception changes. And many times, the turning point of your life comes after watching a film or a series."

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He's already putting that belief into practice. He said, "I just made a film on women's periods, how the male of the family, how the male partner should react, should be a part of that pain, where they can reduce the pain. If they can't reduce it, at least they can support it."

Scale doesn't matter to him as much as substance. Manas said, "Even though it’s a small project, I would prefer it because it carries a good message. That is a good performance according to me."

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