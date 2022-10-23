Margo Cooper makes OTT debut

Miss Bulgaria 2019, Margo Cooper, who had recently made her music video debut with Aasman, has now made her OTT debut.

She is seen in Amazon miniTV’s latest series, Apna Villa, with famous blogger Beyounick. Margo is a former Miss World Bulgaria and a well-known international model. She recently moved to India to work as a model and actress.

Speaking about her debut, Margo says, “I love acting. The result is important but I enjoy the process too. I was lucky enough to work with such a great team. The whole thing materialised on my birthday this year and I couldn’t wish for a better gift.”

She adds, “I hope people will enjoy watching Apna villa as much as I enjoyed being a part of this. Working with Beyounick was an experience to cherish, his energy is quite infectious and he made me very comfortable throughout the shoot.”

Speaking further on the OTT boom, Margo says, “It’s a great opportunity for all the actors and technicians. This is one trend that is going to stay. I am also looking forward to many more opportunities in India.”