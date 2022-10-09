Margo Cooper opens up on her music video debut

Miss World Bulgaria Margo Cooper recently made her music video debut with the song, Aasman, along with actor Vatsal Sheth. Margo, who has been staying in India for quite some time now, is excited about it. Speaking about the music video, she says, “There is nothing better in life to do what you like and I am very lucky to have my first experience with such an amazing team. Though the language is Hindi, it was not a challenge because I knew the script and loved story of this song. I must say Vatsal is an experienced actor and a professional one. It was very easy and comfortable to work with him.”
The music video was shot in Alibaug.
Margo adds, “I think the audience here likes good visuals, love stories and music. That’s why the music video industry will always bloom here alongside movies.”
