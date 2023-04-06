Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling ride into the world of Barbie

Hollywood star Margot Robbie brings to life the famous figurine in the official trailer for Warner Bros’ Barbie. Oscar nominee Robbie leads a star-studded cast that includes a muscular Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boy toy, Ken. The two actors are not the only Barbie and Ken dolls in the film. Dua Lipa stars as mermaid Barbie, alongside many other actors as different iterations of the famous doll.
The first Barbie trailer officially introduced the world to Robbie’s Barbie, but didn’t reveal much. Since then it has been revealed that Barbie and Ken have been placed in the real world. — IANS
