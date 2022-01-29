Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar to release on February 25

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi was scheduled to release on January 6, 2022. However, SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, starring Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn, was set to release on January 7, 2022. Hence, to avoid a big clash at the box-office, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pushed the release of his film. But the fresh dates were not announced at that time. On Friday (January 28), makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi finally announced the film’s new release date — February 25, 2022.

While announcing the theatrical release date, makers also revealed that the film will have its premiere at Berlin International Film festival. With Gangubai Kathiawadi releasing on February 25, we will now witness Gully Boy stars clashing at the box-office, as Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is also set to release on the same date - February 25. — TMS