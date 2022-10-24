Among the top OTT releases this week is All Quiet On The Western Front on Netflix

October 28: All Quiet On The Western Front on Netflix

This film tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear. The film, directed by Edward Berger, is based on a bestseller, by the same name, by Erich Maria Remarque.

October 28: Flames Season 3 on Prime Video

Headlined by Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala, Flames is a heart-warming story of teenagers, Rajat and Ishita, who will be seen dealing with bigger challenges. After a rollercoaster journey, in this new season, Rajat and Ishita have found their way through the initial challenges of dating. Directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, the series also features Shivam Kakar and Sunakshi Grover in pivotal roles.

October 28: Departure Season 3 on Lionsgate Play

The series stars Archie Panjabi, an Emmy Award-winner, in the lead role of Kendra Malley. When Flight 716 disappears over the Atlantic Ocean, Kendra, who is devastated by the recent death of her husband, is selected to lead the team investigating the crash. With the whole world watching, her team races to find the missing aircraft and rescue possible survivors. —TMS