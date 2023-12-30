Mark the date

Netflix’s has dropped the teaser of Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, inviting audiences and fans to the final part of this epic saga.

In the epic saga, Kora and the surviving warriors prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged and legends are made.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver is all set to launch on April 19, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.