Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer OM gets a release date!

After making headlines with his big scale OTT debut The Night Manager remake, Aditya Roy Kapur has now shared a new poster of his mass action franchise OM.
Announcing the theatrical release date of the film, the actor gave glimpse of his new and ripped avatar in the film. OM will hit the screens on July 1. In the new poster, Aditya turns action hero as he flaunts his ripped muscles and chiselled body. A source says, “Aditya Roy Kapur will feature in a full-blown action entertainer with OM. The actor has performed high-octane stunt sequences in the film.
