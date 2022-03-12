Marriage on the cards for Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been making headlines since their Bigg Boss 15 days. Recently, Karan visited Tejasswi’s house along with his parents. Pictures and videos of his outing created a buzz on social media. Fans are eager to know the reason behind this meeting and are speculating if marriage is on the cards for the two. Looks like Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship has been approved by their family members! Karan’s father, SP Kundra, recently said, “If everything goes well, we’ll get them married soon.”