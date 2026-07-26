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Home / Lifestyle / Masaba Gupta debuts bridal collection at India Couture Week 2026 JJ Valaya unveils Autumn/Winter showcase

Masaba Gupta debuts bridal collection at India Couture Week 2026 JJ Valaya unveils Autumn/Winter showcase

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ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Masaba Gupta
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Continuing its celebration of Indian craftsmanship, the second day of India Couture Week 2026 saw designers Masaba Gupta and JJ Valaya present their own, distinct visions of Indian couture.

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While both collections drew inspiration from traditional aesthetics, the designers stayed true to their signature design languages.

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Marking a significant milestone in her design journey, Masaba presented her first-ever bridal couture collection - Chardi Kala, bringing her bold prints and unconventional sensibilities into the world of wedding fashion.

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"The journey begins in the sacred landscapes of India before drifting into the blue-green waters of Antigua and the vibrant tropics of the Caribbean. Bridal seamlessly transforms into resort bridal," states the official description of Masaba's bridal collection.

For Masaba, models took to the ramp in an array of traditional ensembles, dressed in stunning full-flared lehengas, intricately embroidered dupattas, metallic zari work, shimmering sequins, and meticulous handcrafted embellishment. It was combined with modern couture touches like structured layering, different draping and styling.

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On the other hand, celebrated fashion designer JJ Valaya unveiled his Autumn/Winter 2026 collection SIDDI, translating his vision into bridal couture, occasion wear, menswear, and more.

Taking to the runway, the showcase featured the likes of intricately crafted lehengas, contemporary saris, fluid anarkalis, regal sherwanis and impeccably tailored bandhgalas. They were adorned in a palette of antique gold, ivory, noir, champagne, deep jewel tones and rich earth hues.

Speaking on his collection, Valaya, in a statement, shared, "SIDDI began with the idea of a journey, one that crossed oceans, geographies and centuries, eventually creating an identity entirely its own. I was fascinated by the Siddis of India and by this extraordinary confluence of African origins with the many cultural influences absorbed over generations on the Indian subcontinent." The ongoing 19th edition of FDCI's Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 is being held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. —ANI

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