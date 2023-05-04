MASH actor Eileen Saki passes away at 79

ANI

Actor Eileen Saki, who played Rosie on the TV show MASH is no more. She was 79 when she breathed her last. Reportedly, the actor died on Monday in Los Angeles after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The actor appeared in nine episodes of the television series MASH, which was based on the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, which cared for patients during the Korean War. The TV show ran from 1972 through 1983.

Saki played Rosie, the bar owner in the series. She was the third and longest-serving actor to take up the role. Her acting career continued with appearances in films such as Splash starring Tom Hanks in 1984, CHiPs and History of the World: Part I.