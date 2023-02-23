Master class: Taha Shah Badussha on working with Naseeruddin Shah in Taj-Divided by Blood

Recently the trailer of the much ambitious magnum opus Taj-Divided by Blood was launched. It features an ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Taha Shah Badussha, amongst others. Actor Taha will play Murad the second son of Akbar, a role being essayed by none other than Naseeruddin Shah. Releasing on March 3, it will stream on Zee 5.

Taha said, “I feel fortunate to be able to share screen space with the legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah. While he played my onscreen father, sir was an absolute delight to work with off screen as well. It was a learning experience of a lifetime. Naseer sir amazed me with his approach towards the script, the analysis and amount of work he puts in for a project, even after years of an illustrious career such as his. It was an absolute humbling experience to watch him act. We would chat about our scenes, acting styles, process of acting and his experiences over the years, which not only facilitated my growth as an actor but also as a person.”