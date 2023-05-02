MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

ANI

Jock Zonfrillo, a Scottish TV presenter and former chef, known for his recent role as a judge on MasterChef Australia, is no more.

Zonfrillo died on April 30 in Melbourne. The news of his demise was shared via a statement on social media, "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday. So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words.