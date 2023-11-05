Masters of their craft: At the 45th annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan, maestros of Indian classical music regale audiences

Tribune News Service

On day one of the three-day 45th annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan, organised by the Indian National Theatre (INT) in collaboration with Durga Das Foundation, renowned Hindustani music singer Vidushi Chinmayi Athale mesmerised the audience with her soulful singing. The other attraction of the event was famous flute sisters, Debopriya and Suchismita, who enthralled everyone with their melodious performance.

Playing the flute, sisters Debopriya and Suchismita won the hearts of the audience. Photo Ravi Kumar

This edition is dedicated to the memory of Navjeevan Khosla, former bureaucrat and a stalwart synonymous with Indian classical music. He bid goodbye to this world in August, 2023, at the ripe age of 101.

The evening started with students of Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, presenting Saraswati Vandana on Friday. It was followed by Indian National Theatre President Anil Nehru paying a heartfelt tribute to late Navjeevan Khosla. “Navjeevan Khosla initiated INT, an annual concert; this being the 45th such programme. In doing so, he brought to city the best musical talent that INT could afford. Ensuring the city got a taste of the best in music, he looked for artistes, seniors and young, who had purity of style,” said Nehru.

Chinmayee Athale first started with Bandish A Maa Tu Ambike Akshare Triyambake, composed in Raga Madhuvanti. She was accompanied well by Jaidev on tabla, Vinay Mishra on harmonium, and Tarun Garg and Nishu Sharma on tanpura. Athale grew up in a musical environment at her home in Kolhapur. She received her initial training from her mother, Vandana Bhushan Athale, after which she took lessons from the famous singer, late Veena Sahastrabuddhe.

Sibling revelry

Playing the flute, sisters Debopriya and Suchismita, won the hearts of the audience. They started their performance with Raaga Maru Bihaag. Disciples of flute maestro Hariprasad Chaurasia, they were born in a family of musicians in Allahabad. They received initial training under the guidance of late Pandit Bholanath Prasanna. Debopriya was given the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the year 2008 by the Sangeet Natak Akademi. Both the sisters have been honoured by prestigious institutions.

“For music enthusiasts, the three days promise to be a virtual feast for the ears. We are looking forward with great anticipation to hearing a wide variety of artistes who are masters of their craft in Indian classical music,” said Atul Khanna, director, Durga Das Foundation.