Matter of identity: Amit Sadh, Gulshan Deviah engage in epic showdown in Duranga S2 trailer

New mysteries brew and come to light, as the characters of Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh are engaged in an epic showdown to reclaim their identities in the trailer of Duranga S2.

Director Rohan Sippy’s trailer for the second season of the crime thriller series Duranga has revealed itself as even darker and more exciting than the first The trailer for Season 2 picks off from the events of Duranga Season 1, which ended on a cliff-hanger, leaving audiences both on-the-edge and waiting for more as the protagonist is not exactly what he seems.

In the trailer, we witness the resurgence of the past in Abhishek Banne’s life as Sammit Patel emerges from a 14-year long coma during which his own identity and life have been adopted by someone else.

A still from Duranga Season 2

Abhishek Banne and Sammit Patel are now in a fight for their identities, as one tries to harm the other in an epic showdown with Sammit trying to reclaim his life from the murderous Abhishek Banne. The atmosphere is quite bleak which amps up the intensity even more, making it quite the thrilling experience as several dark secrets come to light.

The psychological crime thriller is an adaptation of the popular K-drama series Flower of Evil. Spanning a total of eight episodes, the series stars Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. Duranga Season 2 will premiere on October 24, 2023 on ZEE5.