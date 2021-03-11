Matthew McConaughey on school carnage in his hometown

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has reacted to the mass shooting that took place in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The actor took to Twitter to address the carnage, which saw an 18-year-old gunman kill 19 children and injure some others at a primary school. Sharing a long note, he wrote, “As you are all aware, there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas.” The Oscar winner spent the first 12 years of his life in Uvalde, which is about 130 km west of San Antonio, near the border with Mexico, and where the shooting happened. — IANS