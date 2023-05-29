Mayur Chutani collaborates with Sapna Chaudhary in Shakki Balma

Sapna Chaudhary, who visited Cannes Film Festival, is back in India and has resumed the shoot of an upcoming Hindi and Haryanvi song. The song also stars actor Mayur Chutani. Mayur has previously featured in multiple Punjabi and Hindi songs such as Chunni Lot by Nimrat Khaira, Gal Karke by Inder Chahal, and Mud Mud K Dekho by Shivi Music. He is excited for the song’s release and how audience would react to his performance.

Talking about working with Sapna, Mayur Chutani says, “Sapna Chaudhary is a dream to work with. She is extremely humble and grounded, and I immediately felt in awe of her work ethic and behaviour. I am so excited, as I can’t wait for the song to come out.”

The song is a romantic comedy and was shot in a day without any prior rehearsals. It was shot in Khanna, Punjab. Sapna adds, “We are excited about the song, and it was great working with Mayur; he is very spontaneous and professional.”