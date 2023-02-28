MC Stan warms up to the contestants of Playground Season 2

Amazon miniTV is making all the right noises for Playground Season 2. After hosting fashionista and internet sensation Uorfi Javed in the Playground house, the fun factor skyrocketed as famous Indian rapper MC Stan warmed up to meet the contestants of the show.

The latest episode welcomed the dapper-rapper MC Stan after his run-away victory at a recently concluded reality show, Bigg Boss.

Stan said, “I felt happy to meet all the contestants of Playground S2. I myself have been in a similar situation recently, wherein I was a contestant and we had our own challenges. But at the end of the day it’s your passion, hard work, attitude and love from the audiences that will help you stand out and win the title. I was excited to be on the sets, indulging in some games with the contestants.”

The contestants were thrilled to meet the Stan.