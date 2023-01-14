Make way for 'Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend'

A prominent status symbol today, Lamborghini and the man behind this creation have seen their share of ups and downs. Despite the infamous rivalry, the founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s shared with Enzo Ferrari, his unparalleled genius made him a true icon in the automobile industry for years to come. Capturing the same and a lot more, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, a biographical drama, follows the life of the iconic entrepreneur Ferruccio Lamborghini. It is a true story of the man behind the machines and a must-watch for collectors, sports enthusiasts and car aficionados.

Written and directed by Oscar-winner Bobby Moresco, the sports drama film is set to release exclusively on Lionsgate Play on January 13, 2023. Bobby said, “What I tried to do in this story was to examine and understand Ferruccio Lamborghini inside out. To understand what drove him to chase a dream that only he saw.”