Medium doesn't matter for Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh has already made her Bollywood debut with Middle Class Love. She reveals details about her character in the upcoming show, Bekaboo, also stars Shalin Bhanot and Monalisa. Eisha will play an angel in the show.
Eisha said, “I’ve done a Bollywood film called Middle Class Love under Anubhav Sinha’s banner. Ratna Sinha ma’am has directed it. I look for good work. I’ve no boundaries in my head like I only want to do OTT or films. I always go for work which makes me happy. I’m open to doing television, OTT and Bollywood.”
