Actor Vikram Pratap, who also happens to be a dialect coach, will soon be seen in the films Bishwa. Here's a chat with him

How did acting happen to you?

After completing my 12th class, I had to move to Indore because my elder sister was finishing her college from there. My sister’s teacher was a theatre artiste and introduced me to the art. Initially, I began practising theatre as a hobby but later, after winning the best actor award for a play in Indore, I started considering theatre as a career.

How has theatre helped you as an actor?

Not only as an actor but as a human being, theatre has improved a lot in me. I read a lot of writers and worked with many directors, and then it brought a lot of changes in me. So, when you grow as a human you grow as an actor as well.

Coming into the industry from a small town, what struggles have you faced?

It was all the basic struggle of managing finances, food etc. I feel every new actor goes through such situations, so mine was no different. Also, as I belong to a joint family, it was difficult to stay all alone here.

Can you tell us about your experience as a dialect coach?

I shifted to Mumbai because of Sanjay Mishra sir after I had coached him in Kadvi Hava. He is like my mentor in acting as well as life and I have learnt a lot from him. Later, it was an amazing experience with Pankaj Tripathi sir as well.

You have a role in Darlings too. How was the experience of working with Alia Bhatt?

I play a friend of Vijay Varma in Darlings, who is a chemist. My first scene was with Alia and it was lovely working with her. She is such a big star, but does not carry that stardom with her. She is humble and down-to-earth as a person. It was very comfortable working with her.

What is your role in the upcoming movie Bishwa?

Actually, Bishwa is my first film, which I had shot before Covid-19. I’m playing a villager in the film, who is a fun-loving guy. The movie has been directed by Anuj Tyagi and produced by Nila Madhab Panda.

OTT, films, theatre — what is your favourite medium among them?

I love acting, medium doesn’t matter to me. I just enjoy acting.

Who is your inspiration?

My inspiration is my family. Because coming from a small town like Bhind (Chambal), where one takes up his or her career path according to the parents’ choice, my family always supported me. They never discouraged me.