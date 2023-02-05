'Medium doesn't matter to me'

When did you realise that there was an actor inside you?

I wanted to be an actor since my childhood. I used to entertain people by imitating them since I was five years old.

What was the most challenging part of your journey?

I have done 12 regional films, which started with a Malayalam movie Goal. After my first break, I experienced difficult times as people did not give you a chance easily.

What attracts you more - films or web series?

As an actor, the medium really doesn’t matter to me. I just want to concentrate on good work.

Who is your pillar of strength?

My family definitely, especially my father who has always supported me since the time I started as a child artiste. During the time of rejections, the entire feeling is so personal but if you have a caring family that definitely works as a great source of strength.

What is your next film Shubh Nikah all about?

It’s an interesting film on the subject of love between a Hindu and a Muslim.

You are just back from a vacation. How important is it for you to travel to new places?

For the last few years, I have realised travelling helps you open your mind. Travelling puts you in touch with yourself.

You are very close to your pets. How have they improved you as a human being?

They have changed me as a human being. I have learnt compassion and kindness after they came into my life. I have become a vegetarian and stopped using leather products.

What will be your tips for all the budding actors?

They should not get upset with the rejections because there is a lot of uncertainty. Keep your integrity intact and don’t lose your values.

Anything new you want to learn this year?

I have started learning tennis and also Hindustani classical music. It’s always great to learn new things.

What’s in the pipeline for you?

I have a film with Shreyas Talpade titled Kartam Bhuktam directed by Sohum Shah. I also have one series with Maniesh Paul.