Meenakshi Seshadri on Indian Idol 13

Indian Idol – Season 13 will be welcoming actress Meenakshi Seshadri on Saturday. Meenakshi will be seen making her television debut with the singing reality show after 27 years.

Not only this, the Sunday episode of the show will be celebrating 75 years of Rajshri Productions in the presence of respected director of the Hindi entertainment industry, Sooraj Barjatya, along with the cast of Uunchai – Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

Meenakshi says, “Saare hi judges kaafi capable hain, smart hain, and ache insaan hai. Par main Aditya ki khaas fan hoon.”

Meenakshi continues, “I have been an ardent fan of Indian Idol since the start. Today, it feels very special not because I was the guest, but because it is the first time I am facing the camera in India, after almost a gap of 27 years.”