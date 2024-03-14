Meera Chopra is now married

ANI

Meera Chopra on Tuesday tied the knot with her beau Rakshit Kejriwal in the presence of family and friends in Jaipur.

Hours after exchanging vows with Rakshit, who is a businessman, Meera took to social media and shared pictures from her D-Day. “Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath.” She added the hashtag #Mera.

