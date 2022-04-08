After a long break, Meera Deosthale will be back on TV with Star Bharat’s show Gur Se Meetha Ishq. On resuming work after the pandemic, Meera Deosthale says, “I have gone through a lot of mixed emotions in the last two years. Those were challenging times, but I’m grateful for my upcoming show now. My character is very different from the others I’ve played.”
Meera Deosthale will be playing a parallel role with Pankhuri Awasthi. Talking about it, she adds, “Pankhuri and my role are very different. As the name of the show clearly suggests, it is a beautiful love story.”
