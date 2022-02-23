Sahil Phull will be seen in Sony TV's new show 'Jagannath Aur Purvi Ko Dosti Anokhi

Sahil Phull has gained popularity for the varied roles portrayed on screen and, once again, the actor is all set to impress the audience in a new avatar. He will be seen in Sony TV’s new show Jagannath Aur Purvi Ko Dosti Anokhi as Kaashi, a tour guide. With a happy-go-lucky attitude, Kaashi has been that one person who is always willing to help everybody and that’s how he got the name— Banaras Ka Robinhood.

Speaking about his character, Sahil says, “Kashi is a simple, loveable guy for whom his ‘masterji ‘and ‘amma’ are everything. Their happiness is of utmost importance to him because they never made him feel like he wasn’t theirs. Kashi is a tourist guide by profession who works very hard to make ends meet. I am fortunate to have got the chance to work with such a spectacular team.”