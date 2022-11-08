Meet Karan Johar, the nana!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, and the news is a time for celebration for the Kapoors and the Bhatts. But there’s someone else who is very close to the proud couple. It’s Karan Johar, who has always been an integral part of Alia’s life. He launched Alia with Student of the Year and is no less than a father figure besides her mentor. Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture. He also wrote: ‘My heart is full of love…Welcome to the world baby girl…You have so much love waiting for you…I love you @aliaabhatt and RK! So this makes me a proud Nana!”

Meanwhile, many celebrities congratulated Alia and Ranbir. Priyanka Chopra was quick to repost Alia’s post on her Instagram stories with a message, “Congratulations Alia and Ranbir. Welcome to parenthood! Loads of love and blessings to the little one!” Anushkha Sharma also posted a story that read: “Congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessing to the baby girl.” Actor Riteish Deshmukh also left a comment on Alia’s post, “Many many congratulations...” Other celebs like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter and Neha Dhupia also wished the couple.

Gal Gadot congratulates Alia

Hollywood star Gal Gadot dropped a congratulatory wish for Alia Bhatt. Gal took to the comments’ section of Alia’s Instagram post and wrote, “Congratulations.” Alia will be marking her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornon in the upcoming action thriller Heart of Stone. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023. — ANI