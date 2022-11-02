Meet Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn

Bollywood celebrities left no stone unturned to show their spooky side as they celebrated Halloween on Monday. The cast of Phone Booth too dived into the Halloween energy. Katrina Kaif chose Harley Quinn, while Siddhant Chaturvedi picked Indian superhero Shaktimaan for his Halloween character. Their co-actor Ishaan Khatter went all out as Willy Wonka. Ishaan shared a series of pictures and captioned them as, “Willy Wonka has some chocolates for you.”

Katrina Kaif dressed up as Harley Quinn, the DC Comics villain played by Margot Robbie and fans went gaga over her supervillain avatar. Taking to her official social media handle, the actress shared a bunch of photos where she can be seen wearing a pink top, and denim shorts with black stripes. She opted for a multi-coloured fringe jacket over her top and accessorised with layers of necklaces. She wrote a short caption, “It’s Halloweennnnnn #harleyquinn #Halloweenwithphonebhoot #phonebhoot”.

Kat also posted a BTS video of her photoshoot wherein her husband and actor, Vicky Kaushal, was seen assisting her with the pose. She captioned the video with kissing emoji, “Jab husband director ban gaye (when husband became director).” — TMS