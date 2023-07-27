Meet prankster Bijlani

ZEE TV recently launched a drama that explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.
Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti.
Arjun recently decided to play a prank on Nikki. He hid her makeup room keys just when she had to go inside the room for a look change.
Arjun says, “Nikki and I have fostered a friendship that extends beyond our roles as on-screen characters. Engaging in pranks while shooting has become a means of infusing our work routine with enjoyment. It is truly wonderful to have Nikki as both a co-star and friend, someone who wholeheartedly embraces the more lighthearted aspects of life.”
