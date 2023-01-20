Meet prince charming

Sony SAB’s upcoming family romance drama, Dhruv Tara follows the journey of Dhruv and Tara, who belong to two different eras.
Going against the boundaries of time, Tara (played by Riya Sharma), a princess from 17th century time travels and comes to the present day, where she crosses paths with Dhruv (played by Ishaan Dhawan). Alongside the leads of the show Dhruv and Tara, seasoned actor Krishna Bharadwaj will be seen playing the role of Mahaveer, who is Tara’s brother. Krishna Bharadwaj was last seen in Tenali Rama as Tenali.
