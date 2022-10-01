Meet Rani, the author

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is set to release her autobiography on her birthday, March 21, 2023. A treat for her fans and readers, the memoir is a deeply personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani’s inspiring journey. Published by HarperCollins India, it will give readers a look into the Bollywood icon’s life like never before. Rani Mukerji says, “In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema.”
She continues, “As women in cinema, we are constantly judged and the book delves into my personal trials and tribulations, and the impact it had on me, as I navigated the industry and my career. I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively. This memoir was my way of reminiscing what I have been through right from my childhood. This one is for my fans and for every single person who has given me boundless love and kept me grounded. I look forward to their reactions when this book releases on my birthday next year, making the day even more special.”
It seems only yesterday that Rani Mukerji smiled her way into filmdom, but she has been enthralling us for over two decades now. With unforgettable performances in memorable films like Black, Veer-Zaara, Yuva, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, No One Killed Jessica, Mardaani and Hichki, to name a few, she has received countless awards and accolades. — TMS
