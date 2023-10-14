 Meet Rohit, the prankster: Rohit Suchanti loves to entertain one and all on the the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi : The Tribune India

Shooting for intense and dramatic scenes can often become quite hectic for all the actors, hence to keep the atmosphere and vibe of the set a little light, Rohit Suchanti, with his mischievous antics, entertains one and all.



Shooting for intense and dramatic scenes can often become quite hectic for all the actors, hence to keep the atmosphere and vibe of the set a little light, Rohit Suchanti, with his mischievous antics, entertains one and all. He does these light-hearted pranks with his co-stars all day, so that they get a nice break. And Aishwarya Khare is his favourite person to play these pranks because he gets the exact reaction he expects out of her! Be it hiding phones, exchanging scripts or taking funny pictures or videos, Rohit ensures he keeps the mood light on the sets of the Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Rohit Suchanti says, “For the past few weeks, we have been shooting for major drama sequences on the sets and all of us have been busy rehearsing the script to portray our characters in the best way for the audience. To lighten up the atmosphere and mood a little, I always try to play some fun pranks with all my co-stars, especially Aishwarya. Whenever I am around her, I like to keep things entertaining off the screen. Sometimes, I hide her phone in my room, or move her script to Aman’s room, or put a funny filter and take her videos and for some reason, she always knows it’s me. We also make a lot of fun videos for our #RishMi fans and she tends to take revenge through them. Our pranks and antics have now become quite popular on the sets as well as in the audience, and I think this off-screen fun and banter helps us give better performance on the screen.” 

