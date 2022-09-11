 Meet Sanjay as a baba : The Tribune India

Meet Sanjay as a baba

Meet Sanjay as a baba

Sanjay Gagnani

Over the years, we’ve seen Sanjay Gagnani take up several disguises for Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya; however, his latest avatar is quite interesting. For the ongoing sequence, the actor took up the disguise of a baba by adorning traditional orange clothes with the apt accessories. In fact, as soon as he entered the sets, everyone was reminded of Kartik Aaryan’s character of Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor agrees that he took some inspiration from the Bollywood superstar for Kundali Bhagya’s ongoing sequence.

Sanjay Gagnani says, “The iconic character of a baba became a hit once again with the masses across the country, all thanks to Kartik Aaryan. I have experimented with multiple looks with a countless number of costumes and outfits in the show, but this was the first time I took up the avatar of a baba. For the same, I took some inspiration from our Rooh Baba and I am truly having a gala time. As an actor, you get to play a totally different role during such a sequence and while it is demanding to adjust to the change, I enjoy it to the core.”

