Meet team ‘Cirkus’ on the Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the colourful and vibrant team of Cirkus this weekend. The viewers will get to witness the entire cast, including, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav, Tiku Talsania, along with director Rohit Shetty. It promises to be a laugh riot as the quirky team of Cirkus meets Kapil Sharma and his atrangi mohalla in the ‘Cirkus special’. They will make some surprising revelations on the show.

In one of the segments, Kapil will ask Ranveer if he gave an audition for the role. To which Ranveer will share, “Rohit sir made me rehearse the scene way before we started shooting to perfect the reaction of a person getting electrocuted. We rehearsed so much that our scenes look very natural and not overdone. It is not a situation where you can take real life experience and perform. One can’t just go and grab an electric wire to understand the reaction.”