Meet the Bollywood’s leading men, who embraced fatherhood

Bollywood’s most desirable stars, long celebrated for their blockbuster films, high-profile romances, and impeccable sense of style, are now embracing a new and cherished role—fatherhood. Winning hearts both on and off the screen, these leading men have earned even greater admiration from fans as devoted dads.

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Let’s have a look at the hottest new dads in B-Town…

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Sidharth Malhotra

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The actor known for his on-screen charm, found his greatest joy off-screen when he and Kiara Advani welcomed their first child in 2025. The couple later revealed their daughter's name as Saraayah Malhotra, a name that means "God's Princess." Known for keeping their personal life private, Sidharth and Kiara's journey into parenthood has been celebrated by fans across the country.

Ali Fazal

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Known for his effortless charisma and powerful performances, Ali Fazal entered a beautiful new phase of life when he and wife Richa Chadha welcomed their daughter in 2024. While the couple has largely kept their daughter away from the public eye, Ali has often spoken about how fatherhood has transformed his perspective, making him more grounded and emotionally aware.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan officially joined the dad club in 2024 when he and wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter, Lara Dhawan. The actor has openly shared how fatherhood has reshaped his priorities and brought a new sense of purpose to his life.

Randeep Hooda

Bollywood's rugged heartthrob surprised fans when he embraced fatherhood with wife Lin Laishram. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nyomica Hooda, in March 2026. The arrival of Nyomica has added a softer, more personal dimension to the actor's life, making him one of Bollywood's newest and most admired dads.

Ranveer Singh

Energetic, fearless and endlessly entertaining, Ranveer Singh took on his most meaningful role yet when he and Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in 2024. Since becoming a father, Ranveer has often spoken about the overwhelming joy and gratitude that parenthood has brought him, giving fans a glimpse of his softer side beyond the spotlight.

Vicky Kaushal

Deeply connected to his family, Vicky has seamlessly embraced fatherhood, with insiders often describing him as a hands-on and devoted parent. The actor’s greatest joy off-screen when he and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child Vihaan, it has only amplified the actor's softer side, making him even more relatable to fans.