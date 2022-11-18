Meer Ali enters 'DharmYoddha Garud' as a demon

In Sony SAB’s DharmYoddha Garud, viewers are currently watching the story of Devi Durga, her nine forms, and how each lesson impacted Garud’s life. In the coming episodes, the audience will watch the story of Devi Durga, who is also called Mahishasuramardini (Slayer of Mahishasur).

And, Meer Ali will be seen playing the part of Mahishasur in this track.

Meer says, “Mahishasur is a powerful figure, and one of the main antagonists in the plot. I am overjoyed to play this character since he has a significant role in the journey of Goddess Durga. I was prepared to take on the role when I learnt more about Mahishasur’s character arc because it differed from the previous roles that I had essayed.”

Meer also spoke about the challenges. He mentioned, “I have never played the role of an Asur before. To get into the skin of the character, I have to be 1,000 times louder than I am in real life. It gets exhausting as I have to make sure to deliver a loud demonic laugh. It takes more than three hours of work to make me look like Mahishasur. Although it is tiring to go through the transformation, I enjoy the whole process.”