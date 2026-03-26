Meet the Dhurandhars of Punjab

In blockbuster Dhurandhar 2, actress Janhavi Bansal is seen sharing screen space briefly with actor R Madhavan, portraying the role of his wife. For Janhavi, the project, even if a blink and miss role, is not just another credit — it represents years of persistence, passion for acting, and the courage to pursue a dream without any industry backing.

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Janhavi comes from a typical business family where conventional 9-to-5 career was never an option. Her acting journey began long before the camera found her. She studied at GCG-11 and Panjab University pursuing masters in human rights. Through her academic journey, she actively participated in cultural activities, stage performances and campus events. These experiences nurtured her love for performing arts and built the confidence she would later carry into auditions and workshops.

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She attended acting workshops in city and is currently doing theatre with mentors such as Umesh Kant.

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Even small opportunities became stepping stones. She appeared in a Punjabi music video, Lakhan Vichon Ik, which aired on regional channels like PTC and MH1. Without a “godfather” or film-industry background, Janhavi relied entirely on auditions and persistence. She recalls uploading audition videos online and hoping they would reach the right people.

That moment came when she sent her profile and audition tape for Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar. After look tests and character discussions, she was selected to portray the wife of a character inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

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Filming Dhurandhar was a memorable experience for Janhavi. Parts of her scenes were shot at the Patiala Palace. Working opposite Madhavan was particularly special. A longtime fan of films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Tanu Weds Manu, she admits she felt “goosebumps” performing scenes as his on-screen wife. Despite the film’s large scale and budget, she was struck by the warm and respectful atmosphere on set. She describes the production team as highly professional yet welcoming, where even new actors were treated with care.

One memorable sequence was shot on Shivratri, featuring a Mahamrityunjaya mantra chant and havan performed during a key scene. The spiritual energy of the moment left a deep impression on her.

Janhavi balances her acting aspirations with family life. She credits her parents and husband for supporting her dreams, even when extended family members were initially unsure about her entering the entertainment industry. Her in-laws, based in Moga, have also been supportive.

Her work also includes films like The Imaginary Rain, and The last letter that’s doing festival circuits.

Their voices are loved

Even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge rewrites box office history, the Ranveer Singh starrer has already earned Rs 919 crore in its first six days, the city of Jalandhar is celebrating a quieter triumph of its own. Three of the film's most acclaimed voices belong to singers born or raised here: Khan Saab, Jyoti Nooran and Jasmine Sandlas. Together, they have turned the Dhurandhar 2 soundtrack into something larger than a film album.

Khan Saab has delivered what many are calling the soul of the soundtrack. Music director Shashwat Sachdev reinterpreted Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, originally a 1977 qawwali from Maikadah. His rendering of 'Dil pe zakhm khaate hain, jaan se guzarte hain' has moved audiences deeply. He has also contributed to the film's pulsating title track 'Aari-Aari'.

Jyoti has brought her versatility to two very different tracks, the haunting 'Tere Ishq Ne' and the high-energy 'Vaari Jaavan', the latter a collaboration with Shashwat Sachdev, rapper Reble and Jasmine Sandlas.

In Dhurandhar 2, Sandlas has contributed three tracks, the bold and atmospheric Jaiye Sajna co-written and sung with Satinder Sartaaj, the techno-driven Main Aur Tu with rapper Reble, and the title track Aari-Aari with Khan Saab and others. —Deepkamal Kaur

She played Hamza’s sister

Umarpura near Mandi Ahmedgarh, a nondescript hamlet in district Malerkotla, is suddenly in the spotlight. Thanks to Pari Pandher aka Parvinder Kaur Pandher.

Pari has played Jasleen Kaur Rangi, the younger sister of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in Dhurandhar 2.

Pari, whose character in the later half is shown as 30-plus woman, says she liked the transition which required her to have wrinkles, dark circles and grey hair. — Mahesh Sharma