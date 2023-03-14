'Kanjoos Makhichoos' to witness direct-to-digital release

ZEE5 has announced its upcoming direct-to-digital movie, Kanjoos Makhichoos. Written and directed by Vipul Mehta, the comedy-drama stars Kunal Kemmu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajiv Gupta, and the late Raju Srivastav. It is set to premiere on March 24.

Kanjoos Makhichoos is the story of Jamnaprasad Pandey (Kunal Kemmu), who is famous as a miser in the entire town of Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. His parents, Gangaprasad Pandey (Piyush Mishra) and Saraswati Pandey (Alka Amin), his wife, Madhuri (Shweta Tripathi), and his son, Krish, are fed up with Jamna’s habits. Right from allocating one bucket per person for bathing to using a single agarbatti throughout the month, Jamnaprasad never spares a rupee. However, little does the family know that Jamna has been saving up to fulfill his father’s longstanding wish of going on a char-dhaam yatra.