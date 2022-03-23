First look of Rajkumar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav from Guns and Gulaabs

First look of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav from Raj & DK’s web series Guns and Gulaabs was unveiled on Tuesday. Interestingly, this is the second outing for Rajkummar Rao with the director duo after Stree. While this is Raj & DK’s first collaboration with Netflix. This pulpy series will also see actors Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in central roles. The series will be a treat for all 90s fans. Guns & Gulaabs is inspired by the misfits of the world. It is a deliciously wicked tale of crime, love and innocence that uniquely blends the romance of the 90s with a fast-paced crime-thriller, while effortlessly lacing it with Raj & DK’s brand of humour.