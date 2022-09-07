Meet the perfect father-in-law figure of Udaariyan

Ram Ahuja as Khushbeer Singh Virk in Udaariyan has been praised by the audience. The actor says that about 80 per cent of Ram is there in Khushbeer in terms of his discipline and nature and how he talks.

Speaking on the response around Khushbeer, he adds, “People are loving my character and it’s beyond my expectations. Many are regularly sending me messages and tagging me in different posts. In fact, every time people recognise me and say they are fan of my character, I feel overwhelmed. Many female fans have said that they want a father-in-law like Khushbeer Singh Virk.”

The actor is enjoying shooting in Chandigarh. “The place feels like home as my hometown is just two hours away from here, so whenever there is time, I prefer to visit my family back home,” he smiles.

Udaariyaan has a very youthful flavour. And that is what the audiences are enjoying the most, according to Ram. “The story is about today’s youngsters. It shows a mirror to society and highlights issues that most of us face in our lives,” he says.