Meet the Suhaagan cast

Tere Bin Laden actor Badrul Islam and Bahu Begum actress Roslyn D’souza have been roped in to play lead roles in the upcoming show Suhaagan, which also features child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj.
Set in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, the show is a story of Bindiya, played by Aakriti Sharma and her sister Paayal, portrayed by Kurangi Nagraj. It revolves around their struggle and how they are left at the mercy of their greedy relatives.
Bindiya, meanwhile, turns out to be the caretaker of her sister and decides to protect her from everything.
On talking about the show, Badrul said, “I am really excited to be part of Suhaagan. Bheem Dubey’s character is layered with nuances and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into it. Bheem is the fufa ji of Bindiya and Payal. His involvement in the narrative will add intrigue to the show. I’m looking forward to having a great time shooting for it.”
While essaying the role of Phoolwati, Roslyn talked about her character and added, “As an actor, I find it thrilling to explore new characters for giving me this opportunity. The show has a talented cast and a compelling storyline. I can’t wait to team up with my fellow actors and bring my character to life.”
Suhaagan will air soon on Colors. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...