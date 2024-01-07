Meet the wildcard entries of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11

Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will see the celebrities deliver breath-taking performances, bringing their A-game to the dance floor.

Glenn Saldanha and Arundhati Garnaik

In this week’s unique challenge, Chaar Ka Vaar, two celebrity contestants along with their choreographers must compete as a team of four to impress the trio — Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora. And, in an interesting twist to the show, the show will introduce six exciting wild card entries — Awez Darbar with choreographer Vaishnavi Patil, Dhanashree Verma with choreographer Sagar Anjaya Bora, Manisha Rani with choreographer Ashutosh Pawar, Sagar Parekh with choreographer Shivani Patel, RJ Glenn Saldanha with choreographer Arundhati Garnaik and Nikhita Gandhi with choreographer Vipul Kandpal. The talented wild card entries are all set to shake things up and bring an added layer of excitement to the already fierce competition.

Witness the ultimate showdown as Awez Darbar sets the stage on fire with a face-off against Adrija Sinha on the electrifying beats of Mera Wala Dance. Meanwhile, Nikhita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra will transform the stage into a rocking concert with their performance on Lat Lag Gayee. Manisha Rani will turn up the heat as she joins Malaika and Farah for an iconic rendition of Munni Badnaam.