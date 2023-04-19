Meet the women of substance … On special Jubilee edition of 'Maitri: Female First Collective'

Prime Video has released the latest session of Maitri: Female First Collective. The collective is an endeavour to help build a community for women. The latest session was graced by six eminent women professionals from Indian entertainment — from legendary superstars to contemporary leading women, producers and corporate leaders — coming together on this forum.
Moderated by the creator and curator of Maitri, Smriti Kiran, the participants comprised Aparna Purohit, creator, Maitri & Head of India Originals, Prime Video; Asha Parekh, actor; Tanuja, actor, Dipa De Motwane, producer; Aditi Rao Hydari, actor; and Wamiqa Gabbi, actor.
Sharing personal stories and experiences, the participants discussed the challenges faced by women professionals in the industry, be it in films, streaming, or television — covering aspects such as conscious and unconscious biases, gender stereotyping, safety, sanitation for women and much more.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Wamiqa Gabbi, who play lead characters in Amazon Original series Jubilee, offered their perspectives and experiences of working in the modern-day film industry. Producer of the show, Dipa De Motwane, who has been part of this industry for a long time, threw a fresh perspective on how the work situation for women in the industry has changed over time.
