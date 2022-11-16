Suniel Shetty looks formidable Thalaivan in Dharavi Bank

Suniel Shetty gives us a glimpse of his looks in Samit Kakkad’s directorial, MX Original series Dharavi Bank, where he will be seen playing the role of Thalaivan, a powerful, ruthless and unattainable kingpin of India’s largest slum—Dharavi. To portray the part of this 63-year-old villain, the team had to use prosthetics to make Suniel look beyond his age.

On his role, Suniel said, “As I always say, age is just a number. My character Thalaivan is a self-made leader, who commands respect of the people of Dharavi. He runs a Rs 30,000-crore empire and his face and body language have to reflect that. So, even though it took four hours daily to perfect this look, it added a lot of authenticity to my character - the ruthless Thalaivan.”