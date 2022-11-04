MTV Hustle 2.0 launches India's first AI-powered rapper

As MTV Hustle 2.0 continues its epic quest for India’s newest rap sensation, MTV India launched BotHard - an AI-powered rapper.
This state-of-the-art creative bot can rap on any word you want. Combining artificial intelligence and the rhyming sensibilities of hip-hop music, the revolutionary tech innovation breaks new grounds across music, entertainment and technology. The bot also made an appearance on MTV Hustle 2.0 battling the talents.
The name BotHard stems from the colloquially used Indian phrase Bohot Hard, which refers to a rap song or rhyme that is acknowledged as exceptional in the rap community. Rap sensation EPR said, “Challenging India’s first AI-powered rapper was a lot of fun. When I first heard of BotHard, I was intrigued by its smart technology and ability to rap. Interacting with him on social media and on national television, I believe he has simply reinforced how the intuitive and visceral human power of storytelling remains unmatched and MTV Hustle 2.0 is all about that.”
