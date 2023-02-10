Guru Randhawa recalls his first meeting with veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan

Adding a desi musical tadka to the evening, this weekend episode of Kapil Sharma’s show will welcome none other than legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan. Also joining this special musical evening will be Guru Randhawa. Amidst an amusing conversation, Guru Randhawa will request Kapil Sharma not to refer to him as ‘Guru’ as his guru (mentor), Gurdas Maan, will be sharing the stage with him.
Going down the memory lane, Randhawa shares, “I remember meeting Gurdas ji in 2012. During that time, I used to often pick and drop Amrinder Gill paaji to the airport. Once, he told me that Gurdas Maan ji was shooting at a farmhouse in Delhi. I literally fell on Amrinder bhai’s feet and asked him to take me with him. Nobody really knew me then. I went for the shoot and there I met Gurdas ji. And that’s how the journey has been from listening to his songs while driving a tractor to meeting him at a shoot and now sharing the same stage with him.”
