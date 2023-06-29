Meeting point

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani enacted their iconic sau takka dialogue from their film Satyaprem Ki Katha during a musical concert in Navi Mumbai.
Ahead of its release, Kartik and Kiara joined Meet Bros to enthrall the audience with their performances at the concert, and on the insistence of fans, they enacted the dialogue on stage. The musical romantic family drama features an ensemble cast consisting of Kartik, Kiara, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel.
